Barclays Downgrades Nio (NIO)

On March 2, 2023, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Nio from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.59% Upside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nio is $18.60. The forecasts range from a low of $10.50 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 110.59% from its latest reported closing price of $8.83.

The projected annual revenue for Nio is $97,549MM, an increase of 126.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.22.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 121,059K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,781K shares, representing an increase of 20.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 21.83% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 38,610K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,557K shares, representing an increase of 20.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 20.72% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,228K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,554K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 44.36% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,632K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,368K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 44.79% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 15,933K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 705 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nio. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIO is 0.23%, a decrease of 37.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 536,243K shares. The put/call ratio of NIO is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

NIO Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China's premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO's mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive and convenient power solutions, the Battery as a Service (BaaS), NIO Pilot and NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD), Autonomous Driving as a Service (ADaaS) and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater flagship premium electric SUV, in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV, in December 2019 and began deliveries of the EC6 in September 2020. On January 9, 2021, NIO ET7, the smart electric flagship sedan and NIO's first autonomous driving model, was officially launched.

