Is Barclays (BCS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Barclays (BCS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.87 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.96. Over the past 52 weeks, BCS's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.07 and as low as 5.62, with a median of 7.32.

Investors will also notice that BCS has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BCS's industry has an average PEG of 0.67 right now. Within the past year, BCS's PEG has been as high as 0.58 and as low as 0.29, with a median of 0.40.

Finally, investors should note that BCS has a P/CF ratio of 7.12. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.58. Over the past year, BCS's P/CF has been as high as 7.23 and as low as 4.69, with a median of 5.90.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Barclays's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BCS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Barclays PLC (BCS)

