Barbara Corcoran: 5 Ways AI Will Transform the Real Estate Market

AI could bring lasting changes for real estate agents. The ‘Queen of New York Real Estate’ Barbara Corcoran sees this as a positive transformation, as it has the potential to streamline business.

In a LinkedIn post, she said AI couldn’t replace agents, as the job requires a human element. Instead, she said savvy agents will find ways to make AI work for them.

Embracing this technology could help them become more efficient, effectively revolutionizing the industry. Keep reading to learn five ways Corcoran believes AI will transform the real estate market for good.

Administrative Tasks

They’re part of nearly every job, but administrative tasks can take up a lot of time real estate agents could be using elsewhere. AI tools like Mave allow them to automate tasks like marketing, content creation and pulling comparable sales so they can focus more on building client connections.

“The same kind of documents you had to review that would take an hour, you’d see in two, three minutes,” Corcoran told Moneywise. “People are writing emails and texts explaining the market to their customers.”

Customer Service

AI also helps agents better communicate with clients, which can make a sale more personalized, Corcoran explained. This can include translation services for agents working with international clients when a language barrier is present.

One tool real estate agents can use is Roof AI. This is designed to help provide clients with personalized service during every step of the home-buying – or renting — process.

Creating Listings

Listing descriptions are a big part of selling a home, so they have to be carefully crafted. However, ChatGPT can write them in a matter of seconds.

Corcoran touted AI’s ability to “write clear listing descriptions” in her LinkedIn post. This can save agents a great deal of time, as well as potentially improve the readability of the content.

An option for agents to consider, Sidekick can be used to create listings, manage calendars and email inbox, summarize documents, pull listing data from the MLS and more.

Create Better Virtual Tours

These days, it’s not uncommon for real estate listings to include virtual home tours. On LinkedIn, Corcoran said these could become more realistic, thanks to AI.

An AI tool that can help, CubiCasa, allows agents to create realistic virtual tours to enhance their listings.

Generate Targeted Leads

Real estate is all about making sales. Whether they’re representing buyers or sellers, agents need a steady stream of clients to earn commissions.

In her LinkedIn post, Corcoran said AI has the potential to help agents generate targeted leads that can turn into new clients. If it’s easier for agents to connect with the right people, this could save them time and help increase revenue.

Two AI lead generation tools real estate agents might consider using include Top Producer and Offrs.

