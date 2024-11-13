Banyan Tree Holdings Approves Q3 Financial Results

Banyan Tree Holdings (SG:B58) has released an update.

Banyan Tree Holdings has announced that its Board of Directors approved the financial statements for the first nine months of 2024, which were reviewed by their auditor. This development is significant for investors as it reflects the company’s financial health and performance, potentially influencing stock market decisions.

