Banyan Tree Holdings’ 24th AGM Highlights

May 23, 2024 — 08:18 pm EDT

Banyan Tree Holdings (SG:B58) has released an update.

Banyan Tree Holdings Limited convened its 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 26, 2024, at the Raffles Hotel Singapore, with key executives and board members in attendance. The meeting was marked by the presence of the company’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Ho KwonPing, alongside shareholders and representatives from various corporate and advisory services. Notably, Mr. Ding ChangFeng, a Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director, was absent with apologies.

