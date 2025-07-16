Banner Corp. Q2 Income Increases In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Banner Corp. (BANR) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $45.50 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $39.80 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Banner Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $45.50 Mln. vs. $39.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $1.15 last year.

