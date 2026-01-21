BankUnited Q4 Net Income Slightly Declines

(RTTNews) - BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) reported that its fourth quarter net income was $69.26 million or $0.90 per share compared to $69.30 million or $0.91 per share, last year. The company noted that its fourth quarer net income was impacted by a $3.8 million software write-down. Adjusted net income was $72.0 million or $0.94 per share.

Total interest income declined to $442.40 million from $467.99 million, last year. Non-interest income totaled $30.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $25.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

"In recognition of this strong performance, we are announcing an additional stock buyback authorization of $200 million and an increase to our next quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share," said Rajinder Singh, Chairman, President and CEO.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.