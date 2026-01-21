BankUnited Q4 Net Income Slightly Declines

Markets
(RTTNews) - BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) reported that its fourth quarter net income was $69.26 million or $0.90 per share compared to $69.30 million or $0.91 per share, last year. The company noted that its fourth quarer net income was impacted by a $3.8 million software write-down. Adjusted net income was $72.0 million or $0.94 per share.

Total interest income declined to $442.40 million from $467.99 million, last year. Non-interest income totaled $30.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $25.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

"In recognition of this strong performance, we are announcing an additional stock buyback authorization of $200 million and an increase to our next quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share," said Rajinder Singh, Chairman, President and CEO.

