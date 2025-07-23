BankUnited, Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $68.76 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $53.73 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.1% to $453.77 million from $483.29 million last year.

BankUnited, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $68.76 Mln. vs. $53.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $453.77 Mln vs. $483.29 Mln last year.

