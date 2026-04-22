BankUnited, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $61.87 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $58.48 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.8% to $422.19 million from $443.69 million last year.

BankUnited, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $61.87 Mln. vs. $58.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $422.19 Mln vs. $443.69 Mln last year.

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