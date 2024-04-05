Banking on You Featuring WesBanco

Prioritizing Relationships in Every Interaction

Since its inception, WesBanco has focused on making their community stronger. They offer products and solutions tailored to the unique needs of each client across different stages of their financial journey. By prioritizing relationships in every interaction, they not only meet the unique financial needs of customers, but they also strengthen the communities they serve. Community is not just a buzzword at WesBanco, it is at the core of how they want to make an impact to their customers.



Revitalizing and Energizing the Community of Charleston, WV

In WesBanco’s hometown of Charleston, WV stands the Staats Hospital Building, a historical structure on the west side of Charleston that had unfortunately been sitting vacant. Their strong relationship with the owner of Gresham Development and the mutual trust between the two organizations facilitated a strong partnership that ensured Gresham received the funding to tackle the project from WesBanco. What resulted was a landmark renovation project that helped not only refresh the Staats Building but also kick start the revitalization of the Charleston area. The first tenant that the building took on post-renovation was Legal Aid of West Virginia (LAWV), a nonprofit providing legal services and advocacy to the most vulnerable in West Virigina. The new space will allow for LAWV to nearly double their annual services for low-and moderate-income persons to over 7,700, and created 50 construction jobs and 70 permanent jobs.

“The NMLP from WesBanco Bank Community Development Corporation allows Gresham Development to secure a loan to support a distressed property and bring life back to a historic piece of Downtown Charleston,” said Matt Kelly, AVP Commercial Banker at WesBanco.

WesBanco has put a strong emphasis and commitment towards small businesses in their community. Through the WesBanco Bank Community Development Corporation (WBCDC), the Bank held its inaugural Small Business Resource Event to provide small business owners, employees, and their representatives with the opportunity to explore financial and business resources and provide financial counseling. Their Small Business Banking program delivers personalized small business solutions across their network of over 250 branches, which enables WesBanco to support small businesses through all stages of growth and operation, and create a strong, personalized relationship with each business along the way.



Setting the Foundation for Prosperity

WesBanco believes that strong communities are the foundation of a strong economy. They have seen their community fight through the rise and fall of industrial cycles, natural disasters, crop disasters and personal tragedies, and are driven by the resilience and determination of the customers they serve in their community. For these reasons, a commitment to local economic development is woven into everything they do. From how they lend and invest capital to how they show up as partners in the community, WesBanco knows that they can only thrive if their communities and customers are thriving. The mandate to continue investing in their community is one they take seriously, and are committed to for the decades to come.