Banking on You Featuring Community Bank

With roots in the community since 1901, Community Bank strives to be there for its customers in every aspect of their lives.

“We have a quote on the wall at our headquarters that reads ‘The community gave us the chance, and it’s the community we’ll serve.’ We see it every day, and we take it to heart,” said John Montgomery, President and CEO at Community Bank. “Serving our communities means that we offer financial solutions, support for local projects, volunteer at events and work to make a positive impact in the lives of those around us. For us at Community Bank, we are committed to the financial success and wellbeing of the communities we serve.”



Breathing New Life Into Main Street in Wheeling, West Virginia

When the Capitol Theatre of Wheeling, West Virginia, opened in 1928, Wheeling was a bustling city with a booming population. After the Great Depression and a loss of industry post World War II, the area struggled to recover. Many local buildings were left abandoned or neglected, including the historic theatre. In recent decades, a movement to revitalize Main Street has brought new life to the community of Wheeling – with help from Community Bank. What began with a handshake from a local Community Bank president turned into a multi-million renovation of the Capitol Theatre, led by the Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau. Since the renovation, the Capitol Theatre has brought in 100,000 annual visitors and over $5 million in annual economic development, providing a much-needed financial boost to the community.

With support from Community Bank, the Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau has kicked off a second revitalization project, this time to replace a crumbling inn filled with toxic materials and build a brand-new tourist center. Earlier this year, the project kicked off by tearing down the old motel, which was filled with asbestos and had been known as an eyesore for the community. The new facility, named the Wheeling Gateway Center, will provide the community with much needed tourist amenities, as well as spaces showcasing the local heritage and culture of the region. The center will also boast picturesque views of the Wheeling Suspension Bridge and Ohio River, allowing visitors to experience the beauty of the area in a way that was not previously possible. When completed, the center is expected to support 175,000 tourists annually.

For the community of Wheeling West Virginia, Community Bank’s role in revitalizing Main Street is about more than the buildings themselves – it serves as an essential part of preserving local history and maintaining a sense of pride.



Building Community in Greene County, Pennsylvania

In Greene County, Pennsylvania, Community Bank supports its local community by investing in the Career and Technology Center (CTC), an organization that provides professional education to high school and adult students, as well as investing in a local community center called The Way.

A key new initiative for the Greene County CTC, thanks to funding by Community Bank, is a new program that enables students to operate and run a food truck, which will be available to provide food to the community in case of an emergency or natural disaster. The food truck, called CTC Eats, also functions as a ‘classroom on wheels’ for the students.

“The truck is going to provide our kids with a wonder educational opportunity,” said Mark Krupa, CTC Administrative Director. “It’s about entrepreneurship, and the students are creating a business where they get hands-on experience, they get to manage it, they get to learn about marketing and point-of-sale operation, running a food truck at events, making a menu, and the business and finance sides of the operation.”

Community Bank’s investment in The Way community center provides the community with access to educational opportunities and resources to alleviate problems related to poverty, mental health, and relationships issues.

“We needed a bright spot that people could look to in our community,” said Jonathan Johnson, chairperson of The Way Community Center of Greene County. “We’re trying to provide Greene County and its residents with opportunities that they otherwise would not have. We wanted to provide a space where everyone could be welcomed and valued.”



Sheltering Those In Need, in Washington, Pennsylvania

For the community of Washington, Pennsylvania, Community Bank helped bridge a crucial gap in assistance to people experiencing homelessness. The region has seen an increase in homeless women in recent years, with homeless women now almost equaling the numbers of homeless men. With a donation from Community Bank, a new shelter called “Sally’s Sanctuary” will provide much needed sleeping units for women and families, filling a void in care.

“Community Bank has been our friend for a long time, but they really showed up for us in this campaign, and I think it’s because they really do believe in building a stronger community,” said Sally Mounts, the chief development officer at the City Mission in Washington. “When we met with Community Bank to receive a very generous donation, they thanked us for what we were doing for the community. That’s the kind of people that you have at Community Bank.”

“We’re not giving them a handout; we’re giving them a hand up,” she continued.