Banking on You Featuring CNB Bank

A Legacy of Local Impact

After a century and a half of experience serving their communities, CNB Bank knows their customers extremely well, and takes a differentiated approach to address their needs. CNB is committed to offering their clients a tailored experience, with customized solutions that specialize in the unique needs of women business owners, a full spectrum of commercial and industrial business owners, and veterans.

“With 160 years of banking experience, at CNB we prioritize transparency and trust as the foundation of our client relationships,” says Michael D. Peduzzi, President and CEO, CNB Bank. “Each of our six divisions are unique to their respective communities, maintaining the community-based focus with local decision making and expertise.”

When Jeannine Swisher went into the concrete business in 1989, she became one of the only women in the industry. Her company, Swisher Concrete, is one of the few concrete block-manufacturing companies owned by a woman in Pennsylvania. Now celebrating nearly 30 years in business, Swisher credits her success to her focus on community, and treating employees like “an extended family.” While her journey as a female founder wasn’t always easy, Jeannine found a source of support through Impressia Bank, a division of CNB Bank that was established specifically to support women-owned businesses.



According to data aggregated by CNB, women-owned businesses employ over 10 million workers, and generate an estimated $1.8 trillion per year, yet only 27% seek some sort of financing for their businesses. Impressia Bank was built to address the gender-gap in funding, an issue present in CNB’s local communities as well as nation-wide.

Jeannine Swisher shared, “I can only imagine how much easier it would have been to have this kind of support years ago. Starting as a female owner in a male-dominated concrete business wasn’t easy. With Impressia Bank, I finally feel supported and valued, not just as a woman but as a business owner. They offer everything I need in one place and go above and beyond, not just with loans. For the first time, I feel heard and respected, the way I wish I had been back then.”

“We’re excited to continue to meet the needs of so many people like Jeannine and her business in all of these communities that we’re in,” says Mary Kate Loftus, President, Impressia Bank. “We do more than just loan you money as a bank – we actually loan you advice and guidance.”

Knowing she has strong support from Impressia Bank allows Jeannine to put her mind at ease and focus on what matters – running her business and giving back to her community through her involvement in Habitat for Humanity.

“Our community, like many others, grows through the people and their ideas to make this community prosper economically and culturally,” Jeannine shared. “My involvement in programs like Habitat for Humanity keeps me in touch with many community leaders, giving me the knowledge of the continuing vision for our area.”



Supporting Diverse Communities: From Growing Businesses to Veterans

Another CNB Bank division, Ridge View Bank in Virginia, specializes in the unique needs of commercial and industrial businesses in varying stages of growth and development, including Magnets USA, which recently celebrated 35 years in business.



Donnie Martin, President of Magnets USA said, “As we celebrate our 35th anniversary at Magnets USA, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ridge View Bank for being a steadfast partner in our journey. Their unwavering support has been instrumental in helping us grow and thrive. From expertly managing our line of credit and merchant services to providing seamless assistance with equipment loans, Ridge View Bank has consistently gone above and beyond to meet our needs. A special thanks to Carrie McConnell, whose dedication and expertise have made all the difference. Carrie has been more than just a banker, she’s been a true partner, always there with sound advice and personalized solutions to help us achieve our goals.”

CNB also offers a specialized program to meet the unique financial needs of veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. In May 2023, CNB Bank launched the Bank At-Ease Program, designed with direct feedback from CNB employees who are veterans and active duty servicemembers. This program offers specialized benefits, including waived fees, free financial tools, and mobile banking services, reflecting CNB’s commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.



CNB's dedication to addressing the diverse needs of its community sets it apart from other organizations. Whether it's empowering women entrepreneurs, supporting a broad range of commercial ventures, or providing tailored services for veterans, CNB Bank continues to uphold its commitment to fostering economic growth and social prosperity. Through initiatives like Impressia Bank and the Bank At-Ease Program, CNB ensures that all community members have access to the financial tools and guidance they need to succeed. This holistic approach not only strengthens the Bank's relationships with its clients but also contributes to the overall well-being and development of the communities it serves.