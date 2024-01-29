Bank7 Corp. Q4 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) reported that its fourth quarter net income was $1.1 million compared to $8.4 million, a decrease of 87.24% from a year ago. Earnings per share was $0.12 compared to $0.91, a decrease of 87.36%. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.09, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income increased to $21.30 million from $20.38 million, last year. Total noninterest income was $6.77 million compared to $732 thousand. Analysts on average had estimated $21.6 million in revenue.

