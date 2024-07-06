Bank Tellers Can Make Over $100k a Year – Here’s How to Become One

A bank teller job could be the ideal entry-level opportunity if you’d like to help customers and gain banking experience. While the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) listed an average teller salary of $38,850, your teller background could eventually lead to lucrative banking roles. For instance, bank secrecy directors average nearly $150,000 per Salary.com. Here’s what you’ll need to do to become a teller.

Discover More: 6 Cheap Hobbies To Start in 2024 That Will Make You Extra Money

Read Next: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

Have the Right Background

While becoming a teller usually doesn’t require special credentials, banks will look for basics such as a high school diploma and possibly some customer service or sales experience. When you get hired, the bank will teach you most of the day-to-day work.

However, completing some college education could be worth it to stand out when inexperienced or more easily land higher-paying roles later. You can also consider the American Bankers Association’s numerous banking certificates.

Possess the Key Skills

When checking bank teller job posts, you’ll see important soft and hard skills listed. Handling customers’ transactions all day will require effectively offering friendly service and communicating clearly. You’ll also need solid math, computer and problem-solving skills.

Since banks often expect tellers to recommend or upsell banking products, sales skills will be helpful. Plus, you’ll need strong organizational skills and attention to detail to avoid mistakes.

Find Your First Teller Role

Once you have the right background and skills, make a resume highlighting any relevant experience and credentials and linking them to your bank teller career objective. Then, check the websites of local banks for teller job listings. Note that tellers may also be referred to as account representatives, personal banking representatives, financial services representatives and similar titles.

Fill out your applications carefully and wait for interview invites. You may want to look up common teller job interview questions online to prepare as well.

Once you pass an interview and land your first teller job, you’ll complete on-the-job training to get familiar with teller duties, software and your bank’s specific processes. According to the BLS, this training usually takes up to one month.

Check Out: I Earn Over $30K a Week in Semi-Passive Income on Amazon – Here’s How

Advance in Your Banking Career

As you gain teller experience, positions may open up at your bank or competitors for the head teller, relationship banker, bank manager and similar higher-level roles. While the bank may provide additional training, you might also need a college degree, specialized knowledge or a license for some roles.

For example, Salary.com listed a bachelor’s degree, specific legal expertise and at least five years of experience as a manager as requirements for the lucrative bank secrecy director job.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Bank Tellers Can Make Over $100k a Year – Here’s How to Become One

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.