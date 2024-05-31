Bank of Qingdao Unveils Board Structure

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3866) has released an update.

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The Board has established seven committees, with each director participating in various capacities, including strategy, audit, and risk management. The document details the roles and committee memberships of each director, showcasing the governance structure of the bank.

