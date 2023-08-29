Bank of Montreal (BMO) Launches Contactless Virtual Cards

Bank of Montreal BMO continues demonstrating its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions by launching the Extend for BMO app. This empowers BMO Commercial Bank clients in the United States and Canada with enhanced payment management functionality, setting a new standard for convenience and efficiency in the realm of corporate banking.



The Extend for BMO app introduces an array of features that empower cardholders to create and distribute virtual cards to their employees' mobile wallets. This innovation allows seamless spending wherever contactless payments are accepted, enabling businesses to manage expenses with unprecedented ease.



Bank of Montreal's strategic collaboration with Mastercard puts the bank at the forefront of this technology, making it the first global Mastercard issuer to provide contactless virtual cards through its co-branded app.



The app empowers corporate clients to streamline travel and business expenses on the go. With in-store contactless payments in the mix, virtual cards have become a versatile tool for managing spending efficiently, enabling businesses to stay agile in a rapidly changing market landscape.



One of the most striking aspects of the Extend for BMO app is its emphasis on security and control. Businesses can benefit from tightened spend controls and optimized receipt and reconciliation processes.



The Extend for BMO app aligns with the growing demand for streamlined and convenient payment solutions for commercial clients. As businesses increasingly embrace digital tools for efficiency and adaptability, Bank of Montreal's offering is well-positioned to capture a substantial market share. This will help drive growth in its commercial banking business, translating into enhanced revenue streams and potential profitability.



Bank of Montreal’s relentless pursuit of innovation and digitization showcases its readiness for the future. In an era where technology is reshaping the banking landscape, the company’s commitment to emerging technologies positions it as a resilient and forward-looking institution.



Similar Steps by Other Banks

Of late, several global banks are undertaking measures to provide seamless and digitally enhanced banking experiences to their corporate clients.



Last week, J.P. Morgan Payments, a division of JPMorgan JPM, ushered in a groundbreaking era for merchants in the United States by introducing Tap to Pay on iPhone. This innovative solution eliminates the need for a dedicated payment card reader or additional hardware, enabling merchants to seamlessly accept contactless payments through their iPhones.



With their iPhones, merchants can now conveniently accept payments anywhere with Wi-Fi or cellular service, transforming the payment experience into a quick and frictionless process. The solution also empowers merchants to conduct transactions in-store or on the move, adding an unprecedented level of flexibility to payment acceptance.



Takis Georgakopoulos, Global Head of Payments at JPM, emphasized the customer-centric approach behind this innovation. As consumer payment preferences evolve rapidly, this solution caters to their evolving needs, positioning the company as an agile and innovative partner for merchants during this transformative phase.



Further, in July, Citigroup C launched a platform — CitiDirect Commercial Banking — which offers a single-entry point digital platform to cater to the needs of Citi Commercial Bank clients. This initiative is part of C’s significant strategic investment plan to meet the growing global needs of these clients.



Particularly, the CitiDirect Commercial Banking platform brings together the bank’s global products and services into a single digital platform. This provides clients with a comprehensive view of their Citi banking relationship across Cash, Loans, Trade, FX, Servicing and Onboarding.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

