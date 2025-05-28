Bank Of Nova Scotia To Repurchase Up To 20 Mln Shares

Markets
(RTTNews) - The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), a Canadian banking and financial services provider, announced on Wednesday that the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions have approved its normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 20 million of its shares.

This represents around 1.6 percent of the 1.245 billion shares issued and outstanding as of May 23. The repurchases under the bid may commence on May 30, 2025, and will be terminated on May 29, 2026, or on such earlier date.

The price that Bank will pay for any such shares will be the market price of such shares at the time of the acquisition.

