The Bank Of Nova Scotia Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$2.287 billion, or C$1.73 per share. This compares with C$1.147 billion, or C$0.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$2.542 billion or C$2.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to C$9.646 billion from C$9.372 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

Scott Thomson, CEO of The Bank Of Nova Scotia, said: "We saw earnings growth across all of our business lines this quarter, including in Canadian Banking, where we delivered another quarter of sequential margin expansion, accelerating fee income growth, and positive operating leverage. We are confident that we can deliver on our medium-term objectives in 2027, including a return on equity above 14%- one year ahead of our Investor Day commitments."

BNS was down by 0.28% at $75.68 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

