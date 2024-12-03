The Bank Of Nova Scotia Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$1.521 billion, or C$1.22 per share. This compares with C$1.214 billion, or C$0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$1.951 billion or C$1.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to C$8.526 billion from C$8.272 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.521 Bln. vs. C$1.214 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.22 vs. C$0.99 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$8.526 Bln vs. C$8.272 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.