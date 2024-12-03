News & Insights

Markets
BNS

The Bank Of Nova Scotia Profit Rises In Q4

December 03, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$1.521 billion, or C$1.22 per share. This compares with C$1.214 billion, or C$0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$1.951 billion or C$1.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to C$8.526 billion from C$8.272 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.521 Bln. vs. C$1.214 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.22 vs. C$0.99 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$8.526 Bln vs. C$8.272 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.