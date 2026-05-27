The Bank Of Nova Scotia Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$2.468 billion, or C$2 per share. This compares with C$1.841 billion, or C$1.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$2.488 billion or C$2.02 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to C$9.837 billion from C$9.080 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$2.468 Bln. vs. C$1.841 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$2 vs. C$1.48 last year. -Revenue: C$9.837 Bln vs. C$9.080 Bln last year.

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