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Bank Leumi Q1 Earnings Fall

May 19, 2026 — 02:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (BLMIF, LUMI.TA), a banking services provider, on Tuesday reported lower net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to the bank's shareholders decreased 2.4 percent to NIS 2.35 billion from NIS 2.40 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share NIS 1.58 versus NIS 1.60 last year.

Net interest income declined 2.7 percent to NIS 3.91 million from NIS 4.02 billion in the previous year.

Non-interest income increased from NIS 1.56 billion to NIS 1.37 billion in the prior year.

Net loans rose to 547.78 billion from 462.85 billion in the same period a year ago.

Deposits also jumped to 694.96 billion from 596.45 billion in the previous year.

On Monday, Bank Leumi closed trading 1.94% higher at ILA 7,207 on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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