Bank Of The James Financial Group Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.72 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $1.61 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $12.01 million from $11.63 million last year.

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.72 Mln. vs. $1.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $12.01 Mln vs. $11.63 Mln last year.

