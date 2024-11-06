Bank of Hawaii's Preferred Stock, Series B Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of Hawaii Corp's Depository Shares 8.000% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: BOH.PRB) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $26.61 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.33% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BOH.PRB was trading at a 7.08% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.09% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BOH.PRB shares, versus BOH:

Below is a dividend history chart for BOH.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of Hawaii Corp's Depository Shares 8.000% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B:

In Wednesday trading, Bank of Hawaii Corp's Depository Shares 8.000% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: BOH.PRB) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BOH) are up about 8.9%.

