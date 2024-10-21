Bank of Georgia Boosts Investor Confidence with Share Buyback

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC announced a share buyback on the London Stock Exchange, purchasing 5,000 shares at an average price of 4111.5820 pence per share. This move is part of their ongoing buyback and cancellation program, aiming to optimize shareholder value. Following the cancellation, the company will have 44,606,754 ordinary shares with voting rights.

