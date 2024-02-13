Bank First Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BFC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank First Corp (Symbol: BFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.51, changing hands as low as $80.26 per share. Bank First Corp shares are currently trading down about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BFC's low point in its 52 week range is $65 per share, with $92.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.76.

