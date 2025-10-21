Bank First Corp Announces Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Bank First Corp (BFC) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $18.00 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $16.60 million, or $1.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bank First Corp reported adjusted earnings of $18.80 million or $1.91 per share for the period.

Bank First Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.00 Mln. vs. $16.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.83 vs. $1.65 last year.

