Bank First Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BFC

In trading on Friday, shares of Bank First Corp (Symbol: BFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $120.17, changing hands as low as $120.05 per share. Bank First Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BFC's low point in its 52 week range is $92.49 per share, with $139.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.72.

