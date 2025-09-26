Bank Employee Reveals 5 Money Hacks That Actually Work

According to a survey conducted by Drive Research in June 2025, 83% of respondents held an account with a traditional bank, and 17% of banking consumers were considering switching financial institutions in 2025.

If you want to get the most out of your bank account, you want to ensure that you’re embracing financial tips that can help you move forward. The good news is that it’s easier than ever to find the correct bank account for your unique situation.

GOBankingRates spoke with bank employees who shared the money hacks that actually work for customers with saving money and staying on top of their finances.

Create a System For Handling Your Finances

J. Michael Fischer, Jr., the managing director at DBD Investment Bank, shared that the most powerful money hack isn’t flashy and it’s usually a simple structure. The one he finds works best is building a system with two checking accounts and a savings account that gives every dollar a job.

One checking account is for paying bills, and the second account is for extras, like dinners, entertainment, or whatever makes life enjoyable beyond the basics. The savings account is where a percentage of every paycheck should go (more on this later).

He believes that when clients split their income into these buckets, they create a natural guardrail, ensuring bills are always paid and guilt-free spending is possible.

“The beauty of this setup is that once you connect it to direct deposit, it runs on autopilot,” Fischer added. “Over time, that structure builds discipline, grows wealth and gives you peace of mind — three things every client of mine values when it comes to money.”

The system that you choose to create and follow will depend on your finances and your responsibilities. This will vary significantly for a single person compared to someone who has family obligations. However, knowing where your money’s going will help you gain a better understanding of your overall financial picture.

Set up Automatic Withdrawals to Savings

Fischer emphasized the importance of saving anywhere from 15% to 20% of every paycheck automatically. You can set up automatic withdrawals so that a set amount comes off every pay period.

This money hack works because you only have to set this up once with your bank account. Then you’ll be automatically saving money from every paycheck without any additional effort on your behalf. The trick to making this work is to choose an amount that you’re comfortable with not having access to. When you set it and forget it, you let automation do the work for you.

Create Sub-Accounts for Different Purposes

“Create separate accounts for each financial goal, like homebuying or retirement, to keep your savings organized and make it easier to track progress,” remarked Christy Bachmeyer, EVP director of consumer banking management and sales at Frost Bank.

This money hack works because you can create multiple sub-accounts, labeling them for your different goals, such as travel or saving up for a new couch. When you label an account as your travel savings, you’ll likely be more motivated to funnel funds into it because you know that when you reach a specific limit, you’ll be able to book that trip.

Set Incremental Goals

Bachmeyer pointed out that for the best results, you’ll want to start small with your savings goals, like saving $10 per month, and gradually increase the amount as you become more comfortable. This approach builds confidence and progress over time since you realize how simple saving money can be.

She noted that clients achieve the best results here when they focus on creating an emergency fund first, aiming to save at least three months’ worth of expenses before moving on to long-term savings or investments.

Use Online Tools Offered for Free

Bachmeyer pointed out that customers who want to improve their financial situation tend to leverage tools offered by the bank to track spending and develop financial discipline. The money hack involves finding a bank account with the best digital tools to ensure that you’re not alone when it comes to money management.

Custom alerts: You can set custom alerts to notify you when your bank account reaches a specific limit or if there are any suspicious transactions.

Dispute transactions online: You can have your bank account alert you of suspicious purchases, which you can instantly dispute online.

Built-in budgeting apps: Some bank accounts come with built-in budgeting apps that categorize your spending for you and help you figure out what your problem areas are. Some accounts will also provide spending analysis with detailed charts for a visual representation.

Round-ups: Some accounts allow you to round up every purchase to the nearest dollar, enabling you to save the spare change from each transaction.

Live virtual assistance: Your bank account may have an AI-powered virtual assistant who can answer questions for you when you're stuck on a financial issue.

If you’re looking to take your savings to the next level, consider applying some of these simple money hacks that can be used with any bank account.

