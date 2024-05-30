Bank of Cyprus Executes Share Buyback Plan

Bank of Cyprus Holdings (GB:BOCH) has released an update.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 47,480 of its own shares, split between the London and Cyprus Stock Exchanges, as part of its €25 million share buyback program initiated on April 19, 2024. The shares were bought at varying prices with the highest being £3.86 and €4.57 on their respective exchanges. This strategic move is aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares for investors.

