Bank of China Issues $300M Floating Rate Notes

Bank of China (HK:3988) has released an update.

Bank of China Limited’s London Branch has successfully issued $300 million in floating rate notes due in 2027, under its $40 billion Medium Term Note Programme. These notes have been admitted to trading on the International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange, marking a significant milestone for the bank’s global financial operations. Investors interested in international bond markets may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the bank’s strategic financial maneuvers.

For further insights into HK:3988 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.