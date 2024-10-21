News & Insights

Bank of China Issues $300M Floating Rate Notes

October 21, 2024 — 05:07 am EDT

Bank of China (HK:3988) has released an update.

Bank of China Limited’s London Branch has successfully issued $300 million in floating rate notes due in 2027, under its $40 billion Medium Term Note Programme. These notes have been admitted to trading on the International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange, marking a significant milestone for the bank’s global financial operations. Investors interested in international bond markets may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the bank’s strategic financial maneuvers.

