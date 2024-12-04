Bank of China Announces Interim 2024 Dividend

Bank of China (HK:3988) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bank of China Limited has announced an interim cash dividend of RMB 1.208 per 10 shares for the first half of 2024. Shareholders will have the opportunity to approve this dividend on December 20, 2024, with the payment scheduled for February 19, 2025. The dividend, subject to a 10% withholding tax for non-resident shareholders, reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.

For further insights into HK:3988 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.