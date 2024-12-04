News & Insights

Bank of China Announces Interim 2024 Dividend

December 04, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Bank of China (HK:3988) has released an update.

Bank of China Limited has announced an interim cash dividend of RMB 1.208 per 10 shares for the first half of 2024. Shareholders will have the opportunity to approve this dividend on December 20, 2024, with the payment scheduled for February 19, 2025. The dividend, subject to a 10% withholding tax for non-resident shareholders, reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

