Bank on Buffett's Favorite Japanese Stocks With This ETF

Key Points

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund provides exposure to all five of the Japanese financial services firms in which Berkshire Hathaway owns shares.

Buffett, famed for his value investing approach, looked at these companies' balance sheets and came away stunned at how cheap their stocks were.

10 stocks we like better than WisdomTree Trust - WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ›

Newby investors may be apt to think that Warren Buffett investments are limited to the U.S. After all, the "Oracle of Omaha" often said over the course of his storied decades-long career, "Never bet against America."

Plus, some of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) "forever" holdings are deeply ingrained in American culture, including American Express and Coca-Cola, among others. That doesn't mean Buffett confined his search for value stocks to the U.S.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Late in his career, Berkshire invested in some Japanese equities, which brings us to the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEMKT: DXJ). No, the conglomerate previously steered by Buffett doesn't directly own this exchange-traded fund (ETF). Still, the nearly 20-year-old $6.23 billion fund is an effective tool for investors seeking exposure to Berkshire's Japanese holdings.

What happened, what's happening now

First, a quick history lesson. In 2020, Berkshire Hathaway initiated stakes in five Japanese trading houses, also known as "sogo shosha." Those companies are Mitsubishi, Mitsui, Itochu, Marubeni, and Sumitomo. Four of those five are top-15 holdings in the WisdomTree ETF, with Marubeni as the outlier.

In true Buffett fashion, he found value in those Japanese financial companies. Berkshire's original stake across the quintet was $6.3 billion. While there were additions along the way, those positions were worth more than $31 billion in the fourth quarter, confirming Buffett's magic touch travels well.

Fast-forward to 2026, and Berkshire still holds those stocks, and it's expanding its Japanese investments. Now under the stewardship of CEO Greg Abel, Berkshire recently took a 2.5% stake in marine insurer Tokio Marine (OTC: TKOMY), initially valued at $1.8 billion. It's worth significantly more today because the stock surged on the news of Berkshire's investment.

That's music to the ears of investors holding the WisdomTree ETF because Tokio Marine is the fund's fourth-largest holding, and that's noteworthy because Berkshire is likely to be involved with this stock for the long haul. It could eventually own up to 9.9% of the company. Combined, Berkshire's Japanese holdings represent approximately 12% of this Japan ETF's roster, confirming it's a viable tool for "being like Buffett," but in Japan, not the U.S.

DXJ embodies the Buffett style

Buffett is perhaps the greatest value investor of all time, and value is exactly what he found in Japan. Regarding Berkshire's initial buys in Japan, he once said that all he did was look at the companies' balance sheets and came away stunned at how cheap the stocks were.

Investors worried that they missed the value boat with the WisdomTree Japan ETF don't need to fret. Over the past 15 years, members of the MSCI Japan index, of which plenty reside in the Japan ETF being discussed here, delivered earnings-per-share growth well in excess of other developed markets, including the U.S. Making that scenario all the more appealing is that valuations on Japanese stocks remained subdued over that period.

Cementing the case for this Japan fund as an ETF to buy is Japan's increasing embrace of shareholder rewards, something Buffett often looked for when considering new investments. Last year, buybacks in the Land of the Rising Sun notched new records while dividends continued a multi-year growth spurt.

Should you buy stock in WisdomTree Trust - WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund right now?

Before you buy stock in WisdomTree Trust - WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and WisdomTree Trust - WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,411!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,238,736!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2026.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.