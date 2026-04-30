Bank Of Botetourt Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Bank of Botetourt (BORT) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.97 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $1.93 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $12.85 million from $11.38 million last year.

Bank of Botetourt earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.97 Mln. vs. $1.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.50 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $12.85 Mln vs. $11.38 Mln last year.

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