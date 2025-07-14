Bank Of America To Redeem $2 Bln Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes Maturing In July 2026

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) announced that it will redeem on July 22, 2025 all $2 billion principal amount outstanding of its 4.827% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes, due July 2026, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of July 22, 2025. Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue on the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. is the trustee and paying agent for the Notes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.