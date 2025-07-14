Markets
Bank Of America To Redeem $2 Bln Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes Maturing In July 2026

July 14, 2025 — 11:45 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) announced that it will redeem on July 22, 2025 all $2 billion principal amount outstanding of its 4.827% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes, due July 2026, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of July 22, 2025. Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue on the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. is the trustee and paying agent for the Notes.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BAC

