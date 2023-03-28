Bandwidth (BAND) Unveils Advance Cloud Communication Solution

Bandwidth Inc. BAND recently introduced the ‘Bandwidth Maestro,’ an easily configurable software solution that greatly enhances cloud communication capabilities and supports Chief Information Officers (CIO). The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solution possesses a wide range of applications. It improves communication consistency and creates dashboards with customer-specific insights that ensure greater flexibility and enhance the productivity of the CIOs. The advancement will strengthen the company’s cloud communication portfolio, which already has a presence in more than 60 countries and ensure further commercial expansion.



CIOs frequently encounter multiple challenges regarding efficient management of enterprises’ communication networks, monitoring of cyber threats, seamless migration to the cloud and reduction of huge costs associated with it. With enhanced CX (customer experience) capabilities, the newly-introduced Bandwidth Maestro integrates best-in-class unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) to nullify the barriers and ensure seamless cloud adoption.



The software solution also features AI and machine learning-based cyber threat detection, ensuring constant monitoring and mitigation of fraudulent activities. The cost-effective, versatile solution allows a broad range of customization that enable CIOs to better manage employee and consumer communications workflows for optimal operations and better user experience.



Bandwidth enables enterprises to rapidly scale communications functionalities to various applications and devices with its easy-to-use software APIs (application programming interface). It is the only API platform provider that owns a Tier 1 network with enhanced network capacity. With 8,800 on-net rate centers, it delivers unparalleled network quality and proactively monitors network operations 24/7 to resolve quality issues. Bandwidth’s reduced capital expenditure requirements and lower marginal costs enable it to minimize total customer costs.



Bandwidth operates as a Communications Platform-as-a-Service (“CPaaS”) provider, offering avant-garde software application programming interfaces for voice and messaging services. With an experience of two decades, Bandwidth is the sole CPaaS provider in the industry with a diversified customer base ranging from communications service providers to small- and medium-sized businesses. Continuous innovation in CPaaS offerings offers enterprise customers direct access to Bandwidth’s comprehensive suite of products and services that cater to the networking requirements of large-scale Internet companies and cloud service providers based in the United States. The company believes its evolving portfolio and accretive customer base are the cornerstones of long-term growth across diverse markets.



Shares of the company have lost 57% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 42.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bandwidth currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



