Bandwidth (BAND) Partners With AWS to Expand Cloud Adoption

Bandwidth Inc. BAND recently announced the extension of its long-term agreement with Amazon Web Service (AWS) to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption and product innovation. Amazon Chime Software Development Kit (SDK) will allow Bandwidth to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) generated real-time communication capabilities into applications. This will drive innovation by upgrading Bandwidth Communications Cloud into a next-level intelligent network platform and expand its ecosystem.



Enterprises worldwide are trying to lower operating costs by utilizing emerging AI technologies, reducing regulatory burdens and streamlining digital transformation. Bandwidth is aiming to address these needs and ensure a better brand experience for its customer by migrating voice, text messaging and emergency calling to the cloud. Backed by advanced AI and ML, AWS will boost real-time communication and enterprises will get access to advanced data-driven insights and greater reliability for global voice calls.



Bandwidth enables enterprises to rapidly scale communications functionalities to a vast range of applications and devices with its easy-to-use software APIs (application programming interface). It is the only API platform provider that owns a Tier 1 network with enhanced network capacity. With 8,800 on-net rate centers, it delivers unparalleled network quality and proactively monitors network operations 24/7 to resolve quality issues. Bandwidth’s reduced capital expenditure requirements and lower marginal costs enable it to minimize total customer costs.



Bandwidth operates as a Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider, offering avant-garde software application programming interfaces for voice and messaging services. With an experience of two decades, Bandwidth is the sole CPaaS provider in the industry with a diversified customer base ranging from communications service providers to small- and medium-sized businesses. Continuous innovation in CPaaS offerings offers enterprise customers direct access to Bandwidth’s comprehensive suite of products and services that cater to the networking requirements of large-scale Internet companies and cloud service providers based in the United States. The company believes its evolving portfolio and accretive customer base are the cornerstones of long-term growth across diverse markets.



Shares of the company have lost 47.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 36.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bandwidth currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 14.17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for ANET for the current year stand at $5.76 per share.



Arista provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an Earnings ESP of +0.89%. Earnings estimates for the current year stand at $2.26 per share. Juniper is witnessing strong momentum across its core industry verticals and is confident of its long-term prospects. Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled the company to capitalize on the solid demand across end markets.



Juniper is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. The company develops designs and sells products that help to build network infrastructure used for services and applications based on a single Internet protocol network worldwide. The company caters to the networking needs of enterprises, public sector organizations and service providers across the globe.



Splunk Inc. SPLK, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 222%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.39%. Splunk benefits from a rapidly expanding user base, high demand for cloud solutions, increasing renewable subscription revenues and a strong partner base.



Splunk provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. The company’s offerings enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on machine data and big data, irrespective of format or source and help in operational decision-making.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.