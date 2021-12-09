Bandwidth (BAND) Enhances 911 Emergency Services Capabilities

Bandwidth Inc. BAND has announced three new partnerships that enhance its capabilities in 911 emergency services ahead of the RAY BAUM’S Act compliance deadline of Jan 6, 2022.



The agreements with three top 911 caller location management application service providers — 911 Secure, 911inform and 9Line Software — give Bandwidth an emergency services solution to address the needs of large enterprises. Also, it will enable integrations with Avaya, Cisco BroadWorks, Mitel and other popular non-fixed IP-based communications systems.



911 Secure offers a mix of cloud-based, on-premises and hybrid Next-Generation 911 services for Avaya, Cisco, Mitel, Teams and most other phone systems. 911inform provides first responders and on-site personnel with real-time situational awareness and pinpoint location data during an emergency. 9Line Software provides native integration with Cisco phone systems.



RAY BAUM’S Act is a law in the United States that requires organizations using multi-line telephone systems in large sites to provide dispatchable location information to first responders when a 911 call is made.



Bandwidth continues to simplify enterprise communications and add new capabilities to help customers deploy 911 services for regulatory compliance.



Bandwidth’s shares have lost 54.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 36.6%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The upcoming deadline includes non-fixed VoIP services operating on devices that can move around, like laptops and smartphones. The new compliance comes at a time when the growing ‘work-from-anywhere’ trend means that determining the location of a remote worker is more important than ever.



Bandwidth’s new partners provide the application layer for 911 caller location management for customers using Avaya, Cisco BroadWorks and Mitel IP-based phone systems, covering both on-premises and remote workers.



The application layer combines with Bandwidth's routing layer and its 911 access layer that connects with thousands of public safety answering points nationwide. This provides enterprises that are subject to RAY BAUM’S Act complete emergency services solutions on the Bandwidth platform.



Bandwidth offers emergency services in 38 countries with Standard Address-based Routing, Coordinates-based Routing and Dynamic Location Routing to streamline the integration process so that customers can easily embed 911 into their applications.



Bandwidth continues to benefit from significant growth in Communications Platform-as-a-Service revenues. The company’s dynamic location routing technology enables enterprises to meet critical requirements for Enhanced 911 in the United States.



BAND currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past 60 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. It has gained 158.7% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 1.5% over the past 30 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has appreciated 17.2% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR also carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 20.5% over the past 30 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average. The stock has returned 17.7% in the past year.

