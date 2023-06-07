Bandwidth (BAND), Cisco Collaborate to Simplify Cloud Migration

Bandwidth Inc. BAND has collaborated with Cisco to integrate Bandwidth Maestro with the cloud-native phone system Webex Calling and support enterprises with a streamlined cloud migration process. Webex Calling optimizes critical business communications and improves productivity, efficiency and responsiveness.



Webex boasts an extensive customer base of approximately ten million users who will be able to leverage advanced Maestro enterprise communication platforms that feature best-in-class UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service), and AI platforms to facilitate the smooth delivery of cloud communication. Bandwidth provides greater control and manageability of phone numbers through Webex Control Hub, which reduces complexity and ensures a better experience for end users.



The inclusion of Bandwidth Maestro provides enhanced flexibility as it allows for cloud connectivity at any stage of the cloud migration journey, whether on premises or purely in the cloud. To connect to the PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network), businesses can use Bandwidth's Tier 1 network instead of installing an on-site gateway. This facilitates quicker deployment, simplifies the process, and lowers overall expenses. This agreement signifies the extension of the company’s long-term business relationship with Cisco and significantly boosts its commercial outlook.



Bandwidth enables enterprises to rapidly scale communications functionalities to a vast range of applications and devices with its easy-to-use software APIs. It is the only application programming interface (API) platform provider that owns a Tier 1 network with enhanced network capacity, primarily catering to business enterprises. With 8,800 on-net rate centers, it delivers unparalleled network quality and proactively monitors network operations 24/7 to resolve quality issues. The company’s reduced capital expenditure requirements and lower marginal costs enable it to minimize total costs to customers.



Bandwidth operates as a Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider, offering avant-garde software application programming interfaces for voice and messaging services. With an experience of two decades, it is the sole CPaaS provider in the industry with a diversified customer base ranging from communications service providers to small and medium-sized businesses.



Continuous innovation on CPaaS offerings allows enterprise customers to have direct access to Bandwidth’s comprehensive suite of products and services that cater to the networking requirements of large-scale Internet companies and cloud service providers based in the United States. The company believes that its evolving portfolio and accretive customer base are the cornerstones of long-term growth across a diverse set of markets.



Shares of Bandwidth have lost 39.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 39.1%.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



