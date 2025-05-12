The Bancorp (TBBK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of The Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBBK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.84, changing hands as high as $55.33 per share. The Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TBBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TBBK's low point in its 52 week range is $31.34 per share, with $64.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.33.

