The Bancorp: Building the Pulse of Digital Finance One Partnership at a Time

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC bought 98,156 shares of The Bancorp, an estimated $7.35 million trade based on average pricing for the quarter.

Transaction value represented 1.8% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 98,156 shares valued at $7.35 million.

The position accounts for 1.8% of the fund’s 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On November 3, 2025, Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC disclosed a new position in The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK), acquiring 98,156 shares in a trade estimated at $7.35 million.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 3, 2025, Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC reported a new stake in The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK). The fund acquired about 98,156 shares, corresponding to an estimated $7.35 million in transaction value based on the period’s average price. This brings the fund’s total reported U.S. equity holdings to 105 positions.

What else to know

This is a new position for Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC, representing 1.8% of its 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

KTOS: $11.13 million (2.7% of AUM)

STRL: $11.03 million (2.7% of AUM)

BWXT: $8.55 million (2.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

MOD: $8.25 million (2.02% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

ANIP: $7.56 million (1.85% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of November 3, 2025, shares of The Bancorp were priced at $62.93, up 29.43% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 5.11 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $441.54 million Net Income (TTM) $227.83 million Market Capitalization $2.90 billion Price (as of market close 2025-11-03) $62.93

Company Snapshot

The Bancorp delivers banking and payment solutions. Its scalable platform and diversified product suite support a broad range of specialized lending and payment processing needs.

The company offers deposit products, prepaid and debit cards, securities- and insurance-backed lines of credit, institutional banking, leasing, and lending solutions.

The Bancorp generates revenue from payment processing and specialized lending services for commercial and institutional clients.

The Bancorp serves independent service organizations and commercial fleet operators nationwide.

Foolish take

The Bancorp (TBBK) isn't a household name, but its technology and partnerships make it one of an under-the-radar bank powering the next phase of digital finance. Rather than running a branch network, the company provides the licensed banking and payment infrastructure that powers many fintech platforms. That niche recently attracted Lisanti Capital Growth to open a new $7.35 million position, a signal that patient investors still find opportunity where innovation meets discipline.

The Bancorp's business model bridges the payments and lending sectors. As a sponsor bank for partners like Chime, the Bancorp earns steady income from processing transactions while offering margin credit lines backed by client portfolios. Its latest quarter showed a 27% return on equity and ongoing buybacks that boost earnings per share.For investors,

Bancorp's appeal lies in its resilience and specialization. Its lean balance sheet lets it reinvest and buy back shares as interest rates shift, while long-term fintech partnerships provide consistent fee income and make the business hard to replicate. Regulation and partner dependence are aspects worth monitoring. If its earnings growth continues at its recent pace, The Bancorp could continue to deliver dependable growth as an important part of the fintech ecosystem.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing by institutional investment managers disclosing their U.S. equity holdings.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or firm on behalf of clients.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Transaction value: The total dollar amount spent or received in a specific investment trade.

Reportable assets: Investments that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as those required by the SEC.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return compared to a specific benchmark or index over a given period.

Prepaid cards: Payment cards loaded with funds in advance, used for purchases or withdrawals until the balance is depleted.

Institutional banking: Financial services tailored to large organizations, such as corporations or government entities.

Independent service organizations: Third-party companies that provide payment processing or related services to businesses.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BWX Technologies, Modine Manufacturing, and Sterling Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

