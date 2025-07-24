The Bancorp Bank Q2 Income Increases In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Bancorp Bank (TBBK) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $59.82 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $53.69 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $97.49 million from $93.80 million last year.

The Bancorp Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $59.82 Mln. vs. $53.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.27 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $97.49 Mln vs. $93.80 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.