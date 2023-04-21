BANCO SANTANDER Maintains Engie (EPA:ENGI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of Engie (EPA:ENGI) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WRAAX - Wilmington Global Alpha Equities Fund Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGI by 8.62% over the last quarter.

RIFCX - International Developed Markets Fund holds 59K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 16.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENGI by 8.84% over the last quarter.

JHMD - John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF holds 144K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSAIX - State Street International Stock Selection Fund Class N holds 116K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

CEFIX - Calvert Emerging Markets Advancement Fund Class I holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 17.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGI by 10.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Engie. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENGI is 0.40%, an increase of 2.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 319,394K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

