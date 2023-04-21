BANCO SANTANDER Maintains CaixaBank (XMAD:CABK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BANCO SANTANDER maintained coverage of CaixaBank (XMAD:CABK) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DIISX - BNY Mellon International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 112K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABK by 11.26% over the last quarter.

RDMX - SPDR Bloomberg SASB Developed Markets Ex US ESG Select ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 50.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABK by 4.35% over the last quarter.

GBFFX - GMO Benchmark-Free Fund Class III holds 49K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 43.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABK by 237.88% over the last quarter.

GMWEX - GuideMark(R) World ex-US Fund Service Shares holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NTSI - WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund N holds 39K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 52.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABK by 4.58% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in CaixaBank. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABK is 0.26%, an increase of 5.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.06% to 597,006K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.