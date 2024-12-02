Banco Santander Chile Reports Strong Financial Growth

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) has released an update.
Banco Santander Chile’s interim financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2024, reveal a robust net interest income of 1,081,252 million Chilean pesos, up from 490,671 million the previous year, highlighting a strong performance. The bank’s total assets stood at 65,890,254 million Chilean pesos, with a significant portion allocated to financial assets held for trading and loans to clients. Despite a decline in equity, the bank’s operating income before credit loss saw substantial growth, indicating strategic financial management.
