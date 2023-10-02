Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Banco Santander Chile (Symbol: BSAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.05, changing hands as low as $18.03 per share. Banco Santander Chile shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSAC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.57 per share, with $21.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.