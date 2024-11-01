News & Insights

Banco Macro SA Merges with Banco BMA S.A.U.

November 01, 2024 — 11:57 am EDT

Banco Macro SA (BMA) has released an update.

Banco Macro SA has received authorization from Argentina’s central bank to merge with Banco BMA S.A.U., making Banco Macro the surviving entity. This strategic move is set to streamline operations and potentially enhance market position. Stakeholders in the financial markets may find this merger an interesting development for potential growth and investment opportunities.

