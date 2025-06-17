Banco Macro Prices Offering Of US$400 Mln Of Its Notes Due 2029

Markets
(RTTNews) - Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) announced that it has priced an offering of US$400 million of its Notes due 2029. The Notes will accrue interest at a fixed annual rate equal to 8.000% until, but excluding, June 23, 2029.

The offering is part of the financing program for the issuance by Banco Macro from time to time of up to US$1.500 billion aggregate principal amount of debt securities outstanding at any time. The Notes were offered to investors at a price of 99.163% of the principal amount.

Banco Macro noted that it plans to use the net proceeds from this offering to the repayment and/or refinancing of indebtedness; investments in fixed assets located in Argentina; working capital in Argentina; acquisition of companies or businesses located in Argentina; capital contributions to and/or the financing of commercial activities of certain of our related companies; and/or (f) general financing needs related to our commercial activities. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities law.

