Banco Macro (BMA) Soars 10.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Banco Macro (BMA) shares ended the last trading session 10.3% higher at $78.85. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13.5% loss over the past four weeks.

On Friday, Argentina’s President Javier Milei announced plans to lift most capital and currency controls later this week, a move facilitated by a $20 billion loan approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF commended Milei’s austerity measures and zero-deficit fiscal policy, viewing them as essential steps to stabilize the country’s economy and strengthen reserves. Hence, shares of BMA have been rallying on this bullish development.

This financial holding company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -64.9%. Revenues are expected to be $736.1 million, down 62.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Banco Macro, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 11.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BMA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Banco Macro belongs to the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry. Another stock from the same industry, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), closed the last trading session 1.8% higher at $31.34. Over the past month, IBN has returned 6.4%.

For ICICI Bank , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.36. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. ICICI Bank currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Macro Bank Inc. (BMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

