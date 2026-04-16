Is Banco Do Brasil (BDORY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Banco Do Brasil (BDORY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BDORY is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.2, which compares to its industry's average of 10.99. BDORY's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.40 and as low as 3.54, with a median of 4.45, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Banco Do Brasil is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BDORY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.