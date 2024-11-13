News & Insights

Banco BPM’s Strategic Investment in MPS

November 13, 2024 — 03:21 pm EST

Banco BPM S.p.A. (IT:BAMI) has released an update.

Banco BPM has acquired a 5% stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena as part of its strategic plan to enhance its product offerings and strengthen its partnership with Anima Holding. The investment is expected to yield a 14% annual return in dividends and positively impact Banco BPM’s earnings per share. The transaction aligns with Banco BPM’s growth strategy but does not signal an intention to exceed a 10% shareholding in MPS.

